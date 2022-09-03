US Bancorp DE Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.