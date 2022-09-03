US Bancorp DE Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WNS. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in WNS by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of WNS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 193,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $82.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

