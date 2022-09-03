US Bancorp DE Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $70,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

BKR stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

