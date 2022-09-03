US Bancorp DE Has $2.36 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 473,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,064 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $146.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

