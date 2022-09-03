US Bancorp DE Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %

ARW opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

