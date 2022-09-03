US Bancorp DE Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Baidu by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 264,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Baidu by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $140.05 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

