US Bancorp DE Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

