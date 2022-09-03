US Bancorp DE Has $2.47 Million Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $6,431,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $4,399,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Down 0.0 %

Alteryx stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.