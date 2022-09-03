US Bancorp DE Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 28.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 863,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 278,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $614,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE SPR opened at $28.80 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

