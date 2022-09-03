US Bancorp DE Has $2.52 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $94.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

