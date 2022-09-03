US Bancorp DE Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

