US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after buying an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after buying an additional 1,975,207 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

