US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after buying an additional 373,861 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,620,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,754,000 after acquiring an additional 223,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,280,000 after acquiring an additional 213,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

