US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CONMED by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CONMED by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 42.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 445,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 133,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 4.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $87.96 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $86.01 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.