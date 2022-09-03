US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

EQR stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

