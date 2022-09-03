US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 409.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

MP Materials stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $5,822,392.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,184,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $5,822,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,366,635 shares in the company, valued at $55,184,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,961,911 shares of company stock valued at $187,661,277 over the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

