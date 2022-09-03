US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,133 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,000,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $293,515,000 after acquiring an additional 49,052 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $275,256,000 after purchasing an additional 629,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

