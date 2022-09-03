US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.