US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,906 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 196.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.52 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

