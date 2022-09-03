US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,035 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Abiomed by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $261.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

