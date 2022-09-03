US Bancorp DE Purchases 479 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

