US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 92,489 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 187.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everest Re Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

RE stock opened at $274.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $248.63 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

