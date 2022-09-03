US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Foot Locker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 378.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Foot Locker by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,761,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of FL stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

