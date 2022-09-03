US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Qiagen by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 77,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Qiagen by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 162,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Qiagen stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

