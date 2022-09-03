US Bancorp DE Sells 1,145 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Crocs Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

