US Bancorp DE Sells 2,219 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 418,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tennant by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Tennant Stock Down 2.6 %

TNC stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tennant has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Tennant’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

