US Bancorp DE Sells 22,514 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,514 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. StockNews.com downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

