US Bancorp DE Sells 35,345 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,698,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,820,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.35 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

