US Bancorp DE Sells 3,967 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in AAON by 3.6% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 123,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AAON by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 134,897 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,186.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $2,037,910. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

