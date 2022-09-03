US Bancorp DE Sells 8,300 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Incyte by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Incyte by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

