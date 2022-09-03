US Bancorp DE Sells 867 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

