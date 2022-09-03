US Bancorp DE Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

RWX stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

