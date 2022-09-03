Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,999,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $65,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,970,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

