VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after buying an additional 406,055 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after buying an additional 355,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after buying an additional 55,892 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 212,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 48,957 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $45.40 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

