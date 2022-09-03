Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $64,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

About Vodafone Group Public

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

