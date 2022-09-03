Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

