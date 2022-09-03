Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

WBS opened at $45.81 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

