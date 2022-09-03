XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in XPEL were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEL. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 2.08. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69.

Insider Activity at XPEL

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 837,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,798,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,468. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.