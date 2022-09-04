105,525 Shares in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 105,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Vaxart by 50.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vaxart by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vaxart by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Vaxart Price Performance

Shares of VXRT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxart

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

