16,095 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,581.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

