17,972 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 904,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 204,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.56.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $201,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,456.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $201,631.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,456.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $858,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

