1,840 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 331,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,777,000 after acquiring an additional 127,987 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO opened at $295.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.03 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

