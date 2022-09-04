20,451 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SMART Global by 101.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in SMART Global by 152.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SMART Global by 200.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $865.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

