26,639 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 175.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TROX opened at $14.27 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

