51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in 51job were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOBS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,457,000 after purchasing an additional 679,660 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $32,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 51job by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 607,089 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its position in 51job by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 632,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 382,168 shares during the period. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its position in 51job by 580.2% during the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 416,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after buying an additional 354,847 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 51job in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

