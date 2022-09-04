6,651 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ryanair by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

