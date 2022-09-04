AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MINC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MINC opened at $45.70 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

