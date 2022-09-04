AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,823.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

