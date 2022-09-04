Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,064 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.03 on Friday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $297.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

