American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

